'Me and Ayatollah...': Trump indicates Strait of Hormuz could come under joint US-Iran control

President Donald Trump, Monday said that the United States and Iran were close to reaching an agreement that could end weeks of military conflict, while suggesting the Strait of Hormuz could come under joint American and Iranian control as part of any settlement.

Speaking to reporters during a tarmac exchange in Miami, Florida, Trump said the two sides had held "very, very strong talks" and had covered "almost all points of agreement." He said both countries were working within five days to assess progress toward a deal.

What about the Strait of Hormuz, who's going to be in control of that?



- That will be opened very soon if this works.



Who's going to be in control of it?



- It will be jointly controlled by maybe me and the Ayatollah, whoever the next Ayatollah is, Trump says. pic.twitter.com/lYws31R9m6 — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) March 23, 2026

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When asked who would control the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes, Trump said it would be "jointly controlled by maybe me and the Ayatollah, whoever the next Ayatollah is."

Trump said Iran had initiated the latest round of engagement. "They called. I didn't call. They want to make a deal," he said.

He struck a cautiously optimistic tone but stopped short of any firm commitment. "I'm guaranteeing nothing," he said. "All I'm saying is we are in the throes of a real possibility of making the deal."

At the same time, he made clear that military operations would continue if negotiations failed. "If it goes well, we're going to end up settling this. Otherwise, we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out," he told reporters.

Trump was firm on the non-negotiable terms of any agreement. "We will never have a nuclear weapon," he said, adding that any deal would require "no enrichment" on Iran's part. He also indicated that the United States could take physical possession of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile. "If we have a deal with them, we're going down, and we'll take it ourselves," he said.

He framed a successful agreement as broadly beneficial for the region, saying it would be good for Israel and for Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. "We want to see peace in the Middle East," he said.

Trump said a deal would have an immediate effect on global energy markets. "The price of oil will drop like a rock as soon as a deal is done," he said.

The stakes extend beyond the Middle East. For countries such as India, which depends heavily on Gulf energy supplies and has millions of citizens working across the region, the outcome of the talks carries direct consequences for both fuel costs and the safety of expatriate communities.

Trump defended the earlier strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, arguing they had been essential to preventing Tehran from acquiring a weapon. "If we didn't hit them… they would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks to a month," he said.

He also described significant disruption to Iran's leadership structure, saying multiple leadership groups had been eliminated during the conflict. Those remaining, he suggested, were more open to engagement.

The five-day window Trump referenced begins this week. Whether it produces a deal or a return to the strikes he has threatened remains unclear.

(With IANS inputs)