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Trump says Hormuz mines cleared, warns Iran against planting new ones: 'Immediate destruction'

US President Donald Trump announced that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared, warning Iran of immediate destruction if new ones are planted.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Trump says Hormuz mines cleared, warns Iran against planting new ones: 'Immediate destruction'
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Trump says Hormuz mines cleared, warns Iran against planting new ones: 'Immediate destruction'
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