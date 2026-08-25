/Trump says Hormuz mines cleared, warns Iran against planting new ones: 'Immediate destruction'

United States President Donald Trump announced that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz have been successfully removed or detonated, following updates from the American Navy. In a stern warning directed at Tehran, Trump stated that any vessels caught placing new mines will face immediate destruction.
"I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz," the US President said on social media, emphasizing a strict zero-tolerance policy.
Trump asserted that American military capabilities, including the Space Force, are actively monitoring every inch of the vital waterway and sensitive infrastructure.
Space force tracking: Operations are closely watching the strategic region and key locations, including the underground Iranian nuclear site near Natanz.
Targeted surveillance: American forces are maintaining continuous observation over key nuclear facilities previously impacted by military actions.
Humanitarian concerns: Earlier statements from the US administration also highlighted internal pressures within Iran, criticizing the regime's handling of civil unrest and economic strain on military segments.
The latest maritime security updates coincide with escalating economic measures from Washington, introducing expanded secondary sanctions targeting entities and nations conducting business with Iran.
Economic pressure: The fresh policy measures aim to increase financial isolation for the Iranian regime.
Tehran's response: Iranian officials dismissed the economic impact, with the country's economy minister asserting that the government has prepared a two-year operational plan to counter Washington's sanctions strategy.
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