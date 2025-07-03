Trump Targets India, China With 500% Tariffs; Says The Two Countries Are 'Fueling Putin’s War Machine'

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has backed a new plan to strike hard at countries helping Russia’s economy. He gave his nod to a Senate bill that proposes 500% tariffs on nations buying oil and goods from Russia. Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime Trump ally, confirmed the move during an interview with ABC News.

The bill targets India and China – the two biggest importers of Russian crude. Graham said both are fuelling what he called “Putin’s war machine” by continuing trade with Moscow. According to him, India and China account for more than 70% of Russia’s oil sales.

The idea is simple – choke off the flow of money to Russia by punishing its biggest customers. Graham is co-sponsoring the bill with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. So far, 84 senators are on board, making it one of the most bipartisan sanction efforts since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump’s approval came during a recent round of golf, Graham revealed. “He told me it is time to move the bill,” the senator said. That signal has now cleared the path for the bill to move forward in the Senate.

The bill could hit India hard. New Delhi has defended its oil purchases from Russia, calling them necessary for national energy security. But if the bill becomes law, Indian exports to the United States – from generic drugs to software – could face steep penalties. It may also trigger a deeper trade rift between Washington and New Delhi at a time when both are trying to deepen defense and tech ties.

China is also in the crosshairs. US lawmakers have long accused Beijing of helping Moscow evade sanctions by quietly ramping up trade. This new tariff push takes that pressure to a new level.

Graham has offered limited carve-outs in the bill. Countries that provide aid to Ukraine or support Western sanctions could see leniency. But the message remains clear – doing business with Russia will now carry a massive cost.

If passed, the bill would give the next US president authority to impose tariffs of up to 500% on imports from Russia’s top trading partners. The measure is designed to dry up the revenue Moscow needs to keep its war machine running.

Trump has made no secret of his admiration for strongman tactics in trade policy. Backing this bill puts him in sync with a growing chorus in Congress that wants to punish Russia and pressure its allies, even if it means risking friction with old allies like India.

The next step is a full Senate vote. With bipartisan backing and Trump’s green light, momentum is building fast.