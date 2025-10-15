Trump Targets Indian Students: 5% Cap Threatens Admission To America’s Top Universities

Washington: A new Donald Trump administration’s policy is sending shockwaves through India’s student community, particularly those who want to take admissions in the United States’ most prestigious universities. Aimed at nine elite institutions, the memo signals a seismic restructuring of how global talent accesses America’s academic powerhouses.

Titled ‘Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education’, the directive enforces a dual cap: international undergraduates can make up no more than 15% of a school’s student body, and students from any single country cannot exceed 5%. For India, one of the largest sources of international talent, this represents a potential bottleneck the likes of which the country has never seen.

The nine schools directly affected are MIT, University of Pennsylvania, University of Arizona, Brown University, Dartmouth College, USC, University of Texas, University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For Indian students chasing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and business dreams, MIT, Penn and UT Austin have long been top destinations. The 5% per-country cap will sharply intensify competition, turning admissions into a high-stakes race.

However, the memo also carries hidden opportunities. Universities not listed, such as UC Berkeley, University of Michigan, Rice University and Notre Dame, may now become more attractive, creating a ripple effect across America’s higher education landscape. Indian students may find doors opening elsewhere, reshaping the traditional elite-university hierarchy.

Another clause in the memo has flown under the radar: universities with endowments exceeding $2 million per student must waive tuition for “hard science” students.

For Indian undergraduates and graduate aspirants in physics, chemistry, computer science and engineering, this is a windfall. While undergrad spots at the elite nine shrink, funding for STEM research at top schools could expand, highlighting America’s continued focus on scientific dominance.

The memo comes as global education destinations compete fiercely for India’s top talent. Countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia are offering generous post-study work visas, scholarships and streamlined immigration pathways, giving Indian students more leverage than ever.

For now, the immediate effect is a restriction at the very top. But the longer-term impact may be a democratisation of American education. Indian students are being forced to think globally, strategise cleverly and explore a wider range of universities than ever before, a historic shakeup in the pursuit of higher education dreams.