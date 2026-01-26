Trump tariffs and new world order: Why global leaders feel the need to realign with BRICS| Explained

The United States of America President Donald Trump's tariff threats are fuelling a seismic shift in global politics, reviving unipolar imperial ambitions that shake the static post-Second World War II framework built on the ‘rule of law’ established by the United Nations.

World leaders have openly embraced deeper integration with BRICS to counter US unilateralism.

This turbulent realignment, marked by trade wars, de-dollarisation, and fractured alliances, has propelled BRICS's popularity, with its expansion to 11 full members as of now.

World leaders have embraced deeper BRICS integration as an alternative to US unilateralism, from French President Emmanuel Macron’s Davos 2026 call to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s appeal for coordinated tariff responses at the 2025 Rio Summit. BRICS has positioned itself as a unifier in the geopolitical landscape.

BRICS Origination

BRICS originated as an economic concept in 2001, coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill to highlight the rapid growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC).

Founding members formalised it in 2006 through foreign ministers' meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, initiated by Russia.

It evolved into an annual summit platform starting in 2009 in Yekaterinburg, with South Africa joining in 2010 to form BRICS.

BRICS Expansion in the New World Order

BRICS's growing popularity stems from its rapid expansion amid the 2025 global trade shake-up triggered by US President Trump's tariffs, which imposed up to 50% levies on founding members like India and Brazil.

The significant expansion occurred in 2024–25 at the Johannesburg and Kazan summits, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE joining as full members, followed by Indonesia in early 2025, now totalling 11 nations.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. Collectively, BRICS+ represents over 40% of global GDP (purchasing power parity).

Growing Popularity of BRICS in the Global Shake-Up

At the 2025 BRICS Summit in Brazil, themed "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance, leaders sought to unite the Global South.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva rallied members for a coordinated response, while India's PM Modi highlighted multipolarity in accepting Indonesia as the 10th full member alongside partners like Nigeria, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

In his 2025 speech at the BRICS Summit, President Lula da Silva said, "The world needs to find a way that our trade relations don’t have to pass through the dollar" and "There is a set of countries that wants to find another way of organising the world from the economic perspective". His statement indirectly referenced US President Trump amid tariff threats against BRICS nations.

The emphasis on de-dollarisation signals an urge to find alternatives and move away from traditional superpowers like the USA.

Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia's leaders appealed for commitments to South-South trade as tariffs escalate.

Indonesia's joining statement underscored BRICS as a shield for the Global South against protectionism, shifting from ASEAN-centric multilateralism towards broader Global South alignment.

Recently, American President Trump escalated his Greenland acquisition bid by levying 10% tariffs on eight European nations, outraging EU leaders and straining trans-atlantic ties, further igniting BRICS's appeal.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged building "bridges" with BRICS and G20 nations to counter global economic imbalances.

Defying Trump’s Tariffs: BRICS as an alternative

United States President Trump’s tariffs, up to 50% on India and Brazil, with threats of 100% on China, have backfired, driving nations towards BRICS as a shield against US protectionism and accelerating a multipolar shift.

This realignment undermines Washington’s divide-and-conquer tactics, fostering intra-bloc trade in local currencies and de-dollarisation efforts.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s January 2026 Davos speech urged building "bridges and more cooperation" with BRICS and G20 emerging economies to counter imbalances like US overconsumption, warning that "fragmentation of this world would not make sense".

Under France’s G7 presidency, he pushed multilateralism with BRICS to address trade wars, aligning with the bloc’s expansion to 11 full members representing 40% of global GDP.

Trump’s ‘Monroe Doctrine’ revival has distanced the US from EU allies amid global uncertainty, while Brazil’s Lula rallied for coordinated tariff responses at the 2025 Rio Summit.

In 2025, Brazilian President Lula da Silva urged a shift from rising US imperialist ideologies, saying, "The world has changed, we don’t want emperors", indirectly hinting at Trump.

PM Modi embraced multipolarity by welcoming Indonesia, a significant shift towards ASEAN countries.

India deepened China ties via PM Modi’s SCO Summit visit and investment talks, Brazil expanded Beijing relations despite 50% tariffs, and Vietnam inked multiple deals post-tariffs, boosting intra-bloc ties.

Leaders view BRICS as a unifier for the Global South, elevating its global pedestal amid escalating protectionism.







