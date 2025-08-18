Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947869https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-tells-ukraine-to-give-up-crimea-nato-bid-ahead-of-talks-with-zelenskyy-reports-2947869.html
NewsWorld
TRUMP ZELENSKY TALKS

Trump Tells Ukraine To Give Up Crimea, NATO Bid Ahead Of Talks With Zelenskyy: Reports

Ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C., US President Donald Trump reportedly told Ukraine to give up hopes of Crimea or joining NATO. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Tells Ukraine To Give Up Crimea, NATO Bid Ahead Of Talks With Zelenskyy: Reports Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with US President Trump (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly told Ukraine to give up the hopes of getting back Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and agree to never join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK