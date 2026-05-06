Trump temporarily pause 'Project Freedom' on Pak's request; blockade to continue

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will temporarily pause "Project Freedom," the US military's effort to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, as diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran show progress.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision has been taken after the request from Pakistan and other countries and came amid what he termed as "tremendous military success" during the US campaign against Iran.

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, and the tremendous Military Success that we have had we have mutually agreed” to pause the operation, Trump wrote on Truth Social platform.

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He also acknowledged that negotiations with Iranian representatives have moved closer to a "Complete and Final Agreement,” stating “Great Progress has been made toward” a deal.

Although maritime operations were paused, Trump clearly asserted that pressure on Iran would remain firmly in place, saying "While the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom will be paused for a short period of time."

Trump said the temporary pause is intended to assess whether diplomatic efforts can succeed. He said, the decision is “to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed."

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