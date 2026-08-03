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‘Trump the fool has run out of steam’: How Iran trolled Trump after he called off planned strikes

Iranian officials denied that Tehran had sought a pause in US military action or agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The exchange comes as diplomatic efforts continue and oil markets watch developments in the Gulf.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:50 AM IST
‘Trump the fool has run out of steam’: How Iran trolled Trump after he called off planned strikes
Image Credit: An Iranian missile system is displayed in Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, July 30, 2026. (Photo: WANA via Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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