/‘Trump the fool has run out of steam’: How Iran trolled Trump after he called off planned strikes

US-Iran Tensions: Iranian media mocked US President Donald Trump after he announced that he was putting planned military strikes against Iran on hold, with state-run media describing the move as a retreat rather than a diplomatic breakthrough.
The criticism came after Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had agreed to postpone military action because Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for more time, claiming that the “parameters of a deal” had been agreed upon.
“We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the parameters of a deal have been agreed to,” he wrote.
He added that the proposed understanding would include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT”.
However, Iranian state media carried no reports supporting Trump's claim that Tehran had requested a pause in military action or changed its position on reopening the Strait.
However, the Iranian media portrayed Trump's announcement as Washington stepping back from military action. Semi-official Fars News Agency responded with a scathing headline, “Trump the fool has run out of steam!”
Another semi-official outlet, Mehr News Agency, rejected Trump's claims that Iran had sought a halt in military operations. It reported that “Trump once again backed away from his hollow threats and presented his retreat to the world as a favour”.
Quoting Iranian military officials, Mehr described the US president's statement as “nothing but a new lie” and said the country's armed forces were “on high alert and ready for any eventuality”.
Iranian media also pointed to reports published by the Western media about declining US air defence missile stockpiles. Tasnim claimed that shortages in American missile inventories were “one of the main factors behind Donald Trump's decision to halt the attack on Iran”.
Despite Tehran's rejection of Trump's version of events, the US president insisted after speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that American forces were still “locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran”.
He repeated that “we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack”.
The latest exchange comes after more than five months of military hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28 when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iranian targets.
Earlier diplomatic efforts had resulted into a ceasefire that included reopening the Strait. That agreement later collapsed after both sides disagreed over its terms. Fighting resumed in recent weeks, and Iran continued to keep tight control over the strategic waterway.
According to Fars, a source close to Iran's negotiating team said the Strait would continue to be closed “as long as the United States maintains its hostile actions”.
The Strait is one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes, and any disruption affects international energy markets. The latest wave of fighting has pushed crude oil prices higher after they had briefly eased during the earlier ceasefire period.
The latest developments also come about three months before the US midterm elections. The continuing conflict with Iran is expected to be one of the major foreign policy issues facing the Trump administration as diplomatic efforts and military preparations continue side by side.
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