President Donald Trump of the United States issued a stern military warning to Iran, threatening Iran's most impenetrable underground nuclear facility—Pickaxe Mountain—with an airstrike. Addressing The Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump said that the military had made plans for an attack, despite the fact that there was currently little to no operational activity at the facility.
The warning amounts to a huge escalation of regional hostilities, just hours after the administration ordered the US Navy to impose an embargo on Iranian ports and charge a 20% fee for goods shipped through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
In the show, Trump went ahead to address the ambition of Tehran for atomic capabilities, while at the same time indicating that there is virtually no chance for the regime to hide a doomsday weapon, adding that it would most likely attack the facility soon.
"We're going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ready," Trump declared. "We're watching Pickaxe Mountain closely. We see no activity there... Every time we hear about it, we blow it up. So they don't like talking about it. But we'll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon—a nice, big, fat shot right near the front door."
The warning points to a very aggressive approach taken by the administration that has invested significantly in the development of autonomous systems and bunker busters designed to systematically degrade the infrastructure of Iran's military.
Locally known in Persian as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, Pickaxe Mountain is a heavily fortified facility that covers about one square kilometer of area in the central part of Iran's Isfahan province. It has been intensively excavated underground since 2020 and is situated just two kilometers away from the main Natanz uranium enrichment complex.
Intelligence services and nuclear experts state that this site creates a new unparalleled tactical challenge because of its extremely deep location and geological composition:
The shield depth: Underground chambers of the site are expected to be buried at depths of 260-330 feet (79-100 meters) under the solid rock formations. That makes it much deeper than Iran's Fordow facility.
The limitation of bunker-buster bombs: According to their specifications, standard U.S. GBU-class bunker-buster bombs can penetrate through no more than 200 feet of standard earth and rock formations, or 20 feet of reinforced concrete.
The total nuclear secrecy: The site operates with media censorship and military isolation. It has not been inspected and monitored by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Initially, the regime of Tehran asserted that the facility represented the backup for a destroyed civilian centrifuge assembly plant. However, further investigation conducted by The Washington Post and Reuters suggests that the situation is much more serious. According to the security specialists, the site represents either a covert uranium enrichment facility or a very secure bunker containing Iran's key stockpile of 60% highly enriched uranium.
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