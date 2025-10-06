Trump Threatens ‘Complete Obliteration’ As Hamas Rejects Gaza Disarmament Reports

Hamas strongly denied reports that it had agreed to disarm under US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for Gaza, calling the reports “false and politically motivated,” aimed at weakening its position in the region.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi dismissed the claims on October 5. According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Mardawi stated on Hamas’ official Telegram channel that the group “completely rejects all false claims of progress in ceasefire talks or any discussion of disarmament.”

The statements come as negotiations over Trump’s peace proposal are scheduled to begin in Cairo, Egypt. Trump has sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his Middle East advisor, Steve Wirkoff, to Egypt to help mediate the discussions. Trump also issued a stark warning to Hamas regarding control of Gaza. When asked about the consequences if Hamas refused to cede power, he said in a text message, “Complete obliteration!”

Earlier, Trump presented a 20-point plan aimed at ending Israel’s military campaign against Hamas and securing the release of hostages in Gaza. The plan includes an interim international administration to govern Gaza, deployment of foreign stabilisation forces, phased Israeli withdrawal, and a potential hostage-prisoner exchange.

Trump claimed that Israel had already agreed to the first withdrawal line under the plan. According to a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he said, “When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be immediately effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create conditions for the next phase of withdrawal.”

Israel welcomed the initiative, describing it as a step toward regional stability and a framework for the release of hostages. Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, were scheduled to begin in Cairo on October 6.

Hamas has also agreed to release all Israeli hostages, whether dead or alive, in response to Trump’s plan. The group stated it is ready to negotiate through mediators and hand over Gaza’s administration to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats “based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.”

