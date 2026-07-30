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Trump threatens Iran after Jordan attack, vows to ‘beat the f**king sh*t out’ of Tehran

The US military said it stopped the incoming missile threat before it hit American positions. Washington also carried out strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:28 AM IST
Trump threatens Iran after Jordan attack, vows to ‘beat the f**king sh*t out’ of Tehran
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab/Fox News)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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