/Trump threatens Iran after Jordan attack, vows to ‘beat the f**king sh*t out’ of Tehran

US-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump has warned of a strong military response against Iran after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at US bases in Jordan, saying American forces would hit back hard following the attack.
Speaking to Fox News, he said Washington would respond with a major strike after the Iranian missile launch. He said the United States would “beat the f**king sh*t out of them” and added that Iran would face a strong response.
The remarks came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for targeting a US military base and a Central Command facility in Jordan. The attack has brought the United States and Iran into another face-off.
Trump said US forces successfully intercepted the incoming ballistic missiles before they could hit their intended targets. He said American troops had only a few minutes to react but managed to carry out the defence operation in real time.
According to reports, US personnel tracked the incoming missiles and coordinated responses by sharing target information and coordinates to prevent damage to military positions.
The Iranian attack was announced by the IRGC, which said its Aerospace Force fired “several ballistic missiles” at a US Army air base and Central Command facility in Jordan.
The IRGC said the strike was carried out in response to “aggressive actions by the United States”. The group warned that resistance would continue as long as American threats and actions against Iran continued.
“As long as threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and illegal and evil actions by American forces against our interests continue, the resistance will continue,” the IRGC said in its statement.
Trump also talked about July 28 US and Saudi strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, saying the operation was carried out in coordination with the Iraqi government.
He described Iran-supported armed groups as a “cancer on the world” and said further action against Tehran-backed groups could follow.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American and Saudi forces conducted precision strikes against locations used by Iran-aligned militant groups in eastern Iraq.
It said the targets included sites used for logistics and weapons activities. The command said the strikes were a response to more than 30 drone attacks carried out in the previous 72 hours against US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
“US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours,” the CENTCOM said.
The US military said the recent drone attacks against American forces were unsuccessful and did not cause the intended damage.
“The unwarranted attacks against US forces were not successful,” the CENTCOM said.
The CENTCOM also claimed that Iran-backed militant groups in Iraq had attempted more than 600 attacks against US citizens and facilities between February and April 2026.
The command warned that the IRGC and its allied groups must stop attacks against American targets to avoid further military action.
The latest exchange has increased tensions between the United States and Iran, with both sides accusing each other of taking aggressive steps in the region. Washington has blamed Tehran-backed groups for attacks on American interests, while Iran has accused the United States of interfering in regional affairs.
Trump’s latest warning shows that the US administration is preparing a strong response after the missile attack, while Iran has defended the strike as a reaction to American actions.
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