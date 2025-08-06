Trump Issues 24-Hour Tariff Ultimatum To India Over Russian Oil Imports

US President Donald Trump indicated a possible escalation in trade tensions with India on Tuesday, stating that he would increase the tariffs charged on Indian imports "very substantially" over the next 24 hours because of New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil.

"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25 percent, but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil. They're fueling the war machine," Trump said in conversation with CNBC on Tuesday.

Trump also stated that he had no knowledge that the United States imports Russian Chemicals and fertilisers.

Reacting to the US Imports of Russian chemicals and fertilisers during a press conference at the White House, Trump told ANI, "I don't know anything about it. We will have to check."