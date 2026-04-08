Trump threatens to destroy Iranian civilisation, then calls it a ‘ceasefire’ – What changed?

US-Israel-Iran War: In a sudden late‑night development, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to suspend the planned bombing on Iran for two weeks, following direct appeals from Pakistan. The decision came hours after tensions appeared to be heading toward a major escalation in the Gulf. Trump said the pause will only happen if Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Trump had threatened that Iran could face devastating consequences if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by midnight GMT, even saying that the United States could “wipe out” an entire civilization. The warning drew international criticism for its extreme tone.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote, “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.

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“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

Iran too has softened its stand. Foreign Minister Araghchi said safe passage through Hormuz Strait possible for two weeks via coordination with armed forces. He shared a statement on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declaring that “if attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.” “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration to technical limitations,” he added.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

Behind the scenes, Islamabad launched a flurry of diplomatic outreach. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held calls with counterparts in Turkey and Egypt to share updates about Pakistan’s efforts to push dialogue and reduce tensions.

He also spoke with officials in Saudi Arabia as the regional situation changed. The diplomatic effort followed the Pakistan prime minister’s request for Trump to extend the deadline for negotiations by two weeks. He also urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture, adding that negotiations were progressing and needed more time to reach a meaningful outcome.

Earlier in the day, Sharif also spoke with Mohammed bin Salman after Iranian strikes targeted petrochemical facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia. The attack followed US strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure a day earlier.

Iran’s cautious movement

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam described the development as a step forward from what he called a critical and sensitive phase. He suggested that the next stage should concentrate on respect and constructive dialogue rather than rhetoric. It indicated cautious optimism about mediation efforts.

A narrow diplomatic window

Many diplomats say this two‑week pause is less about a big peace deal and more about taking a small step that keeps talks alive. Because direct talks between Washington and Tehran have weakened after recent tensions, countries like Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan have stepped in to push for a short break rather than a final settlement.

Diplomats also say that reaching a full agreement is difficult right now. Both the United States and Iran are showing strength publicly, which leaves little room to compromise.

This makes the two‑week ceasefire less about a grand deal and more about buying time. The immediate aim appears to be preventing escalation while exploring whether a more sustainable arrangement can emerge.