Trump to address press after Iran rescue of downed F-15; Shares health update of injured colonel ‘Will Be Fine’, says US Prez

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he'll address the press on Monday at 1 PM (local time) from the Oval Office with military officials.

This follows a daring, high-risk rescue deep in Southern Iran of a US service member from an F-15 jet crew downed by Iran earlier this week.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that US forces successfully rescued a "seriously wounded" and "highly respected" F-15 crew member, identified as a Colonel, from mountainous terrain within Iranian territory.

Trump said Iranian forces were hunting the officer and "getting close" when the rescue happened.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He stressed the mission's rarity and risk, "Such raids are seldom attempted due to the extreme danger to personnel and equipment."

He further disclosed that the rescue effort involved two separate operations.

"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to "man and equipment." It just doesn't happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In the upcoming press conference on Monday, he is expected to provide further details about the mission, its execution, and the condition of the rescued personnel.

Earlier today, the US President confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, American President hailed it as the US military's "most daring" search-and-rescue, vowing, "We will not leave a warfighter behind." He noted the crew member was injured.



"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump stated in his post.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed at least five people were killed and several "flying objects" destroyed during the US rescue operation for the downed F-15 crew member, per Iranian media.

Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson said Iranian forces hit a C-130 transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters in southern Isfahan. They also downed an Israeli drone.

"The intruding aircraft, two Black Hawks and one C-130, were struck and are burning," the command stated, calling the mission a "failure."



(with ANI inputs)

