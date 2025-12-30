Trump To Corner Netanyahu With F-35 Jets Plan For Turkey – Why Israel Is Uneasy

Washington: US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is considering supplying cutting-edge F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, a move that has alarmed Israel and drawn strong opposition from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite Tel Aviv’s objections, Trump has shown little sign of backing down and even raised the issue openly during a recent meeting with Netanyahu.

According to Arab News, the issue came up on Monday when Trump and Netanyahu were meeting in Washington. When asked directly about the possibility of selling F-35 jets to Turkey, the US president replied that Washington was “thinking about it very seriously”.

When pressed on Israel’s concerns, he brushed them aside, saying he did not believe the move would create any real problems.

‘Erdogan Is A Friend’

Addressing questions about strained ties between Israel and Turkey, Trump described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a “good friend” and insisted that tensions between the two countries would not escalate. “We don’t think anything will happen,” he said, downplaying fears of a regional fallout.

The prospect of Turkey receiving advanced fighter jets has attracted attention because US policy has traditionally focussed on maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge over its regional rivals. Any change in this approach is closely watched in Tel Aviv.

The United States had removed Turkey from the F-35 programme in 2019 after Ankara decided to purchase a Russian missile defence system, a move that Washington said posed a security risk. Despite being a NATO member, Turkey was excluded from the development and supply chain of the stealth aircraft as a result.

However, in recent months, expectations have resurfaced that Turkey could once again gain access to the jets, a development that would strengthen Erdogan’s military hand.

Why Israel Is Uneasy

Israel’s anxiety stems from its increasingly tense relationship with Turkey across several regional flashpoints. Israeli policymakers argue that F-35 jets in Turkish hands could tilt the balance in any future conflict, particularly given past friction between the two countries in Syria.

Ravaged by years of war, Syria borders both Israel and Turkey and is a zone where their strategic interests frequently clash. Both countries are seeking to expand their influence there, raising the risk of confrontation.

Against this backdrop, Trump’s apparent willingness to move ahead with the F-35 deal has boosted hopes in Ankara while deepening unease in Israel, leaving Netanyahu facing a diplomatic and strategic dilemma.