Trump to Decide on US Involvement in Israel-Iran Conflict Within Two Weeks, White House Says

The White House has said that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict or not.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made this announcement at a press briefing on Thursday.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt quoted the President as saying.

The remarks come amid conflict between Israel and Iran. The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day. The conflict escalated when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities. In retaliation, Iran also launched several drone and missile attacks.