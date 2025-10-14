Trump To Feature On Dollar Coin: Could America End Up Like Julius Caesar’s Rome?

Trump Dollar Coin: Washington is abuzz with speculation that a dollar coin featuring Donald Trump could be issued in 2026 to mark the 250th anniversary of America’s independence. The proposed coin shows the US president raising his fist, with the inscription “Fight, Fight, Fight”.

The idea has led to intense debate because the US law prohibits the depiction of living persons on coins, bonds, securities, notes or partial or postal currency. Despite the legal barrier, the news has drawn comparisons with ancient Rome. Historians point to two rulers who, over 2,000 years ago, issued coins bearing their own likenesses during their lifetimes while wielding near-absolute power.

One such ruler was Lucius Cornelius Sulla Felix, who governed Rome from 82 BCE to 79 BCE. His silver coins depicted him riding a chariot drawn by four horses. He used emergency powers to transform Rome’s long-standing republican system into a dictatorship, extending rules that were meant to last only six months indefinitely.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another was Julius Caesar, whose coin, issued in 44 BCE, displayed his face. He was assassinated within a month of the coin’s release. His death marked the collapse of Roman grandeur. Both Sulla and Caesar having exercised absolute authority over the republic. The former eradicated democratic governance to establish his dictatorship, while the latter’s coin even carried the title “Dictator for Life”.

The comparison to Trump arises from his governing style. Since taking office, he has sparked near-daily debates over his decisions. In the first eight months of his second term, he signed over 200 executive orders, surpassing the 162 issued by his predecessor Joe Biden in a full term. He has also indicated that he might deploy the National Guard across states and cities under emergency powers.

Legal challenges have already emerged, with courts weighing in on the matter. A dollar coin bearing Trump’s likeness would echo Roman history, where Sulla and Caesar broke tradition without technically breaking the law. Their actions symbolised a dramatic shift from democracy to concentrated authority.

Critics in the United States warn that the coin could similarly signal a symbolic drift from democratic norms toward unchecked power.