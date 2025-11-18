Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986335https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-to-finalise-f-35-fighter-jet-deal-with-saudi-arabia-2986335.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

Trump To Finalise F-35 Fighter Jet Deal With Saudi Arabia

Trump will approve F-35 jet sales as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Washington for defence, economic talks and Abraham Accords discussions, marking his first White House trip since 2018.

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 08:03 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump To Finalise F-35 Fighter Jet Deal With Saudi ArabiaImage: ANI

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will approve the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, as the kingdom's de facto ruler prepares for his first White House visit in more than seven years.

Saudi flags were displayed outside the White House ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's arrival for talks this week focused on strengthening economic and defence cooperation between the two nations.

When asked by reporters whether he would proceed with the sale of advanced warplanes, Trump replied: "We will be doing that."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The visit, scheduled for Tuesday, will feature elaborate ceremonial elements including a welcome with military bands, cannon salutes and horses, followed by bilateral discussions in the Oval Office and a black-tie dinner. Though not designated as a formal state visit, the programme includes a major investment forum examining cooperation on green technology, digital infrastructure, biotechnology and defence.

Trump said last week he hopes to discuss the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab nations.

"The Abraham Accords will be a part we're going to be discussing," Trump told reporters on Friday. "I hope that Saudi Arabia will be joining the Abraham Accords fairly soon."
The two leaders are expected to sign multiple economic and defence agreements during the visit, focusing on technology and business partnerships.

Crown Prince Mohammed, 39, serves as the powerful understudy to his 89-year-old father, King Salman, and is widely regarded as Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. He manages nearly all daily affairs of state and frequently represents the kingdom at international summits.

His last White House visit was in 2018, just months before the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, at the kingdom's consulate in Turkey.

Trump most recently met the crown prince during a visit to Riyadh in May, the first foreign trip of his second term. He received a lavish welcome featuring a fighter jet escort, an honour guard with golden swords and Arabian horses flanking his motorcade.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death - Will India Hand Her Over To Dhaka?
Milk Capital of the World
‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant
Ayni Air Base Tajikistan
India’s Mysterious Exit From Tajikistan: The Secret Story Of Ayni Air Base
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: Verdict A ‘Sham,’ Says Son Of Ousted Bangladesh PM
School Assembly News Headlines
School Assembly News Headlines, Nov 18: Sheikh Hasina Verdict- Other Updates
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar: Another Reality Check For Congress After Mahagathbandhan’s Big Defeat
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: After Court's Death Sentence Verdict, MEA Issues Response
Karnataka
Karnataka: High Command Will Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle, Says Siddaramaiah
Bihar Politics
Wonder For BJP, Blunder For RJD: Why ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ Promise Failed
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Another Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support