Trump To Meet Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir At White House
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir on June 18, as reported by Bloomberg.
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir on June 18, as reported by Bloomberg.
Notably, this will be Munir's first official visit to the US. The meeting will be held in the White House Cabinet Room. Munir is also scheduled to hold meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the report said.
This development comes days after Commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael Kurilla, lauded “phenomenal partner” Pakistan for hunting the Islamic State (Khorasan) terrorists.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv