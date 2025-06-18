Advertisement
Trump To Meet Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir At White House

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir on June 18, as reported by Bloomberg.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 08:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Notably, this will be Munir's first official visit to the US. The meeting will be held in the White House Cabinet Room. Munir is also scheduled to hold meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the report said.

This development comes days after Commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael Kurilla, lauded “phenomenal partner” Pakistan for hunting the Islamic State (Khorasan) terrorists.

 

 

