Trump To Meet Xi In Four Weeks, Pledges Support To US Farmers Amid Tariff Dispute

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (local time) that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks, with soybeans set to be a key focus of their discussions. He acknowledged that American farmers are being "hurt" by China's decision not to purchase soybeans, a move he claims is driven solely by “negotiating” tactics, and promised financial assistance using revenue collected from tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Soybean Farmers of our Country are being hurt because China is, for 'negotiating' reasons only, not buying. We've made so much money on Tariffs that we are going to take a small portion of that money and help our Farmers. I WILL NEVER LET OUR FARMERS DOWN!"

He further criticised former President Joe Biden for not enforcing the trade agreement with China, which, according to Trump, would have guaranteed billions of dollars in agricultural purchases.

"Sleepy Joe Biden didn't enforce our Agreement with China, where they were going to purchase Billions of Dollars of our Farm Product, but Soybeans, in particular. It's all going to work out very well. I LOVE OUR PATRIOTS, AND EVERY FARMER IS EXACTLY THAT!"

Trump confirmed that the upcoming meeting with President Xi will address this issue directly, "I'll be meeting with President Xi, of China, in four weeks, and Soybeans will be a major topic of discussion. MAKE SOYBEANS, AND OTHER ROW CROPS, GREAT AGAIN!"

This development follows Trump’s announcement on 20 September that President Xi had approved a deal regarding TikTok, allowing the app to continue operations in the US. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, "I had a good call with President Xi. He approved the TikTok deal. We look forward to getting the deal closed. We have to get it signed; it could be a formality. The TikTok deal is on its way, and the investors are getting ready."

Trump also noted that the United States would maintain strong oversight of the platform, describing the agreement as beneficial for Washington. "We are going to have very tight control. It is an amazing thing that has been created... I am a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it. It got me numbers that nobody has ever even heard before."

He added, "The young people of this country want it. The parents of the young people want it badly. So we were able to work out a deal with China. It's a very good deal for us. I hope it's a good deal for them... These are American investors... They are very famous people financially. They'll have control of it. I want to thank President Xi because he was a gentleman. We just had a good relationship."

Earlier this year, both nations agreed to ease tensions. In May, the United States scaled back most tariffs to a 30% baseline but maintained levies linked to fentanyl and reciprocal duties. China also relaxed some of its countermeasures under a truce now extended through November. At present, the average US tariff on Chinese imports stands at approximately 55%.

President Trump has reiterated that the current tariff structure benefits the United States. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday, "Tariffs on Chinese imports of around 55 per cent are a good status quo," adding that the president sees this as the ongoing “deal” with Beijing.

China has not purchased American soybeans since April, as part of its retaliation in the ongoing trade conflict. The Trump administration argues that redirecting tariff income to support domestic agriculture is a fair and effective way to mitigate the damage.

Trump’s upcoming meeting with Xi is expected to serve as a key moment in the US-China trade dialogue, particularly for American farmers impacted by the prolonged standoff.

(With inputs from ANI)