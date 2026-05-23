Trump to skip son's wedding, Memorial Day plans cancellation: US prepares for new military strikes against Iran | DNA Explained

US President Donald Trump’s recent military and strategic moves have intensified speculation over a possible fresh confrontation with Iran, as reports suggest heightened activity within American military and intelligence circles. The developments come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts and rising tensions surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium programme.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the rapidly changing geopolitical situation, focusing on America’s military preparations, Iran’s response, and the broader implications for the Middle East and global stability.

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According to reports in the American media, leave for several senior US military officers has been cancelled and top officials have been asked to report to the Pentagon. Senior intelligence officials have also reportedly been summoned to Washington. At the same time, a recall roster has been activated for American troops deployed in the Middle East, indicating possible redeployments and fresh military positioning in the region.

President Donald Trump has also cancelled his personal weekend engagements. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that he would not be able to attend his son Don’s wedding due to urgent government work, saying he would remain in Washington for matters concerning the United States.

The developments have fuelled speculation that the Trump administration may be preparing for stronger action against Iran. Trump recently claimed that Iran had already suffered significant losses in the conflict and was eager for an agreement. However, analysts believe the central issue remains Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which Washington wants Tehran to surrender as part of any future arrangement.

The United States has already strengthened its military presence around Iran. Reports indicate that three US naval strike groups are currently positioned near the region, while around 10,000 additional troops were deployed to the Middle East in late April, taking the total American troop presence there to nearly 50,000. The US has also reportedly increased the number of air defence systems in the region and deployed hundreds of underwater drones.

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The underwater drones are believed to be linked to concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran is said to have stationed smaller submarines. The deployment suggests that ensuring uninterrupted movement through the strategically vital waterway could be a major objective of Washington’s military planning.

Meanwhile, diplomatic activity has also intensified. Iran has reportedly sent a revised proposal to the United States, while Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Tehran and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf. During the meeting, Iran reportedly maintained that its core conditions remain unchanged and warned that any renewed attack could trigger severe consequences across the Middle East.

The analysis also highlighted Pakistan’s limited influence in securing a breakthrough between the two sides, noting that Islamabad lacks both the economic leverage and military weight to push either side toward compromise. At the same time, Qatar has emerged as another active mediator. Qatari representatives reportedly held discussions with Iranian officials after meeting US Vice President JD Vance, urging both sides to adopt a flexible approach and restore normal movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid diplomatic efforts, Trump’s social media activity has continued to draw attention. During ongoing ceasefire discussions, Trump shared a map depicting Iran marked with an American flag, a move widely interpreted as another warning directed at Tehran.

The situation has further escalated concerns over global energy security, with fears that prolonged instability around the Strait of Hormuz could deepen the oil crisis and increase geopolitical uncertainty across the region.

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