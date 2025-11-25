Trump To Visit China In April On Xi Invite, Reciprocates With White House Invite For China Prez Next Year

US President Donald Trump has said that he will travel to China in April at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump said that they had a very good phone conversation.

He said that the call covered Ukraine, Russia, fentanyl, soybeans, and other farm products, adding that the two sides had done a good and very important deal for their Great Farmers and that it will only get better.

He said the conversation followed their "highly successful" meeting in South Korea on October 30 and that both sides had made significant progress in keeping recent agreements current and accurate.

"Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture," Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

President Trump also announced that he would host the Chinese leader for a state visit in the United States later in 2026.

He said that the US relationship with China is "extremely strong" and that he has accepted an invitation by Xi to visit Beijing in April 2026.

According to a statement, the two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine.

President Xi reiterated China's support for all efforts conducive to peace and expressed hope that parties involved in the conflict would narrow differences and work toward a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed close cooperation with the United States during a call with President Donald Trump, hours after he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese state media reported today.

Takaichi said her conversation with Trump had been at the request of the US President, who briefed her on his phone conversation with Xi on Monday. However, she refrained from elaborating further, including on any discussion regarding her comments on a Taiwan contingency, the Kyodo report said.

Beijing and Tokyo have sparred over Takaichi's earlier remarks that suggested Tokyo could deploy its military forces in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

Takaichi had said in her answer to parliamentary questions on November 7 said a military attack on Taiwan could present a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan. Following this, Beijing has suspended the resumption of Japanese seafood imports and advised its nationals not to travel or study in Japan.

China's Foreign Ministry, however, said Trump told Xi that he understands the importance of the Taiwan issue during their talks.

After their talks on phone, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and the United States should keep up the momentum in ties, and keep moving forward in the right direction on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, Xinhua reported.