Trump Tried To Break Them Apart, Russia Told The World What India Did

New Delhi: The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent out a strong message at a time when the United States has moved ahead with steep tariffs on Indian goods. Moscow said India continues to stand by Russia and called the bond between the two nations firm and enduring. The ministry underlined that every attempt to weaken this relationship will collapse before it even begins.

Speaking to RT, the Russian official welcomed India’s decision to keep cooperation alive despite external pressure and constant warnings. He said India has shown commitment, not hesitation, in advancing ties with Moscow. The ministry described the partnership as one built on stability and confidence, stressing that it is moving ahead with clarity of purpose.

This statement comes as the Donald Trump administration in the United States has imposed 25 percent tariffs on Indian products. In addition, imports linked to crude oil purchases from Russia face another 25 percent duty. Together, Indian exports entering the U.S. market are now under a 50 percent tariff rate, highest in the world.

Trade Pressure, Washington’s Line

Trump has accused New Delhi of enabling Moscow’s actions in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil. His administration did not enforce blanket sanctions on India but used tariffs as leverage.

India, however, has rejected these moves outright, calling them unfair. New Delhi has also pointed out that the United States and Europe continue to buy energy from Russia in significant quantities.

Despite the rising pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Tianjin in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. His presence at the forum alongside Chinese and Russian leaders was noted widely.

The Russian Foreign Ministry praised India’s approach, saying the relationship is shaped by national interests and not dictated by outside powers.

Moscow emphasised that cooperation covers multiple fronts. Defense production, space exploration, nuclear energy and joint oil projects remain at the center of the partnership.

Russia said these pillars are not temporary arrangements but long-term areas of trust and shared goals.

Trump’s Admission

In recent remarks, Trump himself admitted that the tariff war had created tension with India. He said his administration had to take a tough stance on crude imports but added that he still hoped for progress in ongoing trade talks.

At the same time, international reports suggest Washington has asked G7 nations and the European Union to adopt a 100 percent tariff on imports from India and China.

For Moscow, the message is clear: Russia views India as a steady partner that does not waver under pressure. For New Delhi, the line is equally clear: India wants access to energy and technology, and it sees Russia as a partner that has stood by it across decades.