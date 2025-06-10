Trump Turns Troops On California: Marines Deployed As Immigration Protests Rock L.A. For Fourth Day

Los Angeles (United States): President Donald Trump has sent 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, escalating tensions after several days of protests over federal immigration raids. The move comes despite California officials insisting that local and state law enforcement can manage the situation on their own.

The Marines are meant to reinforce the 2,000 National Guard troops Trump previously ordered to the area. But Governor Gavin Newsom called the deployment unnecessary and political. “This is a provocation. It is about stirring fear and deepening division, not about safety or order,” he said.

Though National Guard troops have been on the ground since June 6, only a few hundred have been assigned tasks. According to Newsom, the rest are idle. “Why call in the Marines if the National Guard is not even fully used?” he asked in an interview.

Protests began last week after immigration authorities conducted raids across Los Angeles, including in residential neighborhoods and workplaces. Demonstrators have been gathering in cities nationwide, demanding the release of detained individuals and an end to what they describe as aggressive immigration enforcement.

While most demonstrations in L.A. have remained peaceful, more than 150 people have been arrested since June 6. In San Francisco, solidarity protests on June 8 night led to over 150 arrests as well. Protesters carried flags, chanted slogans and accused the federal government of targeting immigrant communities unfairly.

David Huerta, a well-known union leader, was arrested during a Friday protest. He was released June 6 on a $50,000 bond. The federal government accuses him of trying to interfere with law enforcement. But supporters, including labor groups and local leaders, say Huerta was simply exercising his right to protest.

Footage from his arrest shows Huerta being pushed to the ground and pepper-sprayed. He later told reporters he was ready to face whatever legal battle comes next. “I am not afraid. If they want to make an example out of me, let them. I will stand for what I believe in,” he said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies in California say the situation is being made more difficult by the sudden military involvement.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said his department had not even been formally notified about the arrival of the Marines, warning that uncoordinated action could create “major logistical challenges”.

Civic groups are also raising concerns. The Los Angeles Civic Alliance, a coalition of business and community leaders, called the Marine deployment “unconstitutional” and warned it could set a dangerous precedent. “If the president can send troops to any city without a governor’s request, whatis stopping him from doing it anywhere, anytime?” the group said in a public statement.

As national attention intensifies, the political fight between Trump and Newsom is growing more personal. Over the weekend, Trump said Newsom should be arrested for interfering with federal immigration work.

Newsom responded publicly, challenging the administration’s authority and calling Trump “grossly incompetent”.

The back-and-forth continued online, with both sides trading jabs. Newsom shared a video of Trump’s remarks, writing, “The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. I never thought I would see this in America.”

Smaller protests also took place in New York. Crowds gathered and clashed briefly with police outside a federal courthouse, shouting slogans like “No ICE, No KKK, No Fascist USA”. Two people were arrested there.

In a separate development, five self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Protesters targeted the vehicles as symbols of what they see as the tech industry’s support for the Trump administration. Waymo responded by pausing its services in areas of San Francisco where more protests are expected.

As of Monday evening, demonstrations were still underway in multiple cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New Orleans. Local officials are preparing for larger turnouts in the days ahead.

Though the protests remain largely peaceful, the mood is tense and the question now is whether federal troops will ease or inflame the situation.

Governor Newsom made his position clear. “We do not need Marines on our streets. We need leadership that calms, not provokes. Trump’s actions are creating a mess and if we must, we will clean it up ourselves,” he said.