Trump Turns Up Heat On Ukraine, Europe Scrambles: Macron, Merz, Starmer Join Call

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (December 10) to discuss ongoing US-led mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, a French official confirmed.

According to the official, the leaders expressed support for initiatives seeking a durable peace in Ukraine and an end to the ongoing violence. “The intensive work is continuing and will move forward in the coming days,” the official added, emphasising the importance of sustained coordination among key international partners.

The leaders emphasised that Ukraine is at a critical juncture, not only for its citizens, but for the shared security of the Euro-Atlantic region. This call came as European officials maintain close collaboration with Washington on strategies for Ukraine, even amid growing strains in transatlantic relations.

In an interview published Tuesday, Trump criticised Europe’s handling of immigration and the war in Ukraine, describing the continent as “decaying” and “weak”. He also pressed Ukraine to move ahead with elections despite ongoing conflict, claiming that Moscow presently holds “the upper hand”.

Trump’s statements followed the release of the US administration’s new national security strategy, which drew strong reactions from several European capitals.

He argued that European migration policies had left nations vulnerable, stating, “They want to be politically correct, and it makes them weak,” while adding that there were “some real stupid ones” among Europe’s leaders.

Recalling a past NATO summit exchange, Trump said, “NATO calls me daddy,” while criticising defence contributions, “They talk, but they don’t produce. And the war just keeps going on and on.”

Despite these tensions, European governments have intensified efforts to maintain alignment with Washington, particularly on Ukraine.

A French minister described the US approach as an “extremely brutal clarification” of America’s current stance.

Trump also criticised countries, including Britain, France, Germany, Poland and Sweden for being “destroyed” by migration. He took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him “horrible, vicious, disgusting”, prompting him to respond that the US president was “obsessed” with him.

On Ukraine, Trump reiterated the need for elections, adding, “I think it is an important time to hold an election. They are using war not to hold an election… It gets to a point where it is not a democracy anymore.”

Ukraine had postponed its 2024 elections due to martial law following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Trump added it “would be nice” if President Volodymyr Zelensky considered the US-backed plan, pointing out the ongoing human toll, “A lot of people are dying.”

US negotiators recently held discussions in Moscow and continued talks with Ukrainian officials, though no breakthrough has so far been announced.

Responding Tuesday, Zelensky said Ukraine is “ready for the elections” if security conditions are met and indicated that Kyiv plans to submit an updated version of its stance on the US proposal.