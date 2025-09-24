Advertisement
From A Joke To An Investigation: UN Staffers' Prank On Trump Foreshadows Escalator Malfunction | VIRAL VIDEO

A non-working escalator and teleprompter marked President Trump's UN visit, prompting the White House to call for a probe. The UN attributes the escalator malfunction to a safety feature triggered by a member of Trump's own staff.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 08:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From A Joke To An Investigation: UN Staffers' Prank On Trump Foreshadows Escalator Malfunction | VIRAL VIDEOTechnical Glitch During Trump's Visit. (PHOTO: Social Media)

When President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump boarded an escalator at the UN headquarters, the escalator suddenly stopped working. The incident, which happened mere seconds into their arrival, fueled rumours after a news report by British paper The Times reported that UN employees recently made light of "turning off the escalators and lifts" to force Trump to walk.

White House Demands Inquiry

Responding to the episode, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called for a thorough investigation. "If someone at the UN purposely halted the escalator as the President and First Lady were boarding it, they should be fired and investigated immediately," Leavitt wrote on social media. The White House's demand for an investigation implied it was considering the report of staff joking.

UN Blames Trump's Videographer

The United Nations explained it in a different way, however, citing a safety feature as the cause of the incident. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric explained that an examination of the escalator's central processing unit indicated that a "built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered."

As stated by Dujarric, the man walking in front of the Trumps might have been at fault. "The videographer probably accidentally activated the safety feature," said Dujarric, adding that Trump's media aide had been walking in reverse on the escalator to capture the arrival of the couple.

Trump Pokes Fun At UN For "Bad Escalator And A Bad Teleprompter"

The escalator was not the only technical glitch Trump experienced. The teleprompter at the podium also malfunctioned as he started delivering his speech to world leaders. Trump used the mishaps as a punchline during his speech.

"These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he joked, getting some chuckles.

