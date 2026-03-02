Trump urged Iran’s elite IRGC to surrender; hours later, missiles began flying. Here’s why

New Delhi/Tehran: As US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets on Saturday (February 28), Washington attempted something unusual along with military action. It made an appeal to Iran’s most powerful security force. US President Donald Trump called on members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iranian security forces to surrender, saying they would receive immunity if they laid down their weapons and face deadly consequences if they refused.

Within hours, events on the ground suggested the message had failed to achieve its intended effect. Iran responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and several Arab countries hosting American military assets. Early Sunday (March 1), Iranian state television reported that a strike in Tehran had killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The development became one of the most consequential moments in the country’s modern political history.

Why did Trump’s appeal fail to persuade members of one of the world’s most tightly controlled military forces to defect?

A force built for survival

The IRGC is not a conventional military unit. Created in 1979 after Iran’s Islamic Revolution, it was designed to protect the political system itself rather than simply defend national borders. While Iran has a regular army, the IRGC operates as a parallel force that answers directly to the supreme leader and serves as the guardian of the revolutionary state.

Its guiding doctrine is based on the concept of velayat-e faqih (the guardianship of the Islamic jurist), which places loyalty to the supreme religious authority at the centre of its mission. The force was first established under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and later aligned with Khamenei’s leadership for decades.

Today, the IRGC includes ground, naval and aerospace divisions. It oversees Iran’s missile programme and plays a central role in protecting strategic installations, including nuclear facilities. Known as the Quds Force, its external arm manages operations and partnerships beyond Iran’s borders, while an internal paramilitary network known as the Basij supports domestic security.

Military power tied to politics and economy

With roughly 190,000 active personnel and hundreds of thousands more connected through reserves and affiliated networks, the IRGC occupies a position that extends far beyond the battlefield. Over time, it has embedded itself within Iran’s political and economic systems.

During the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the organisation expanded into engineering and logistics roles to sustain wartime production. That involvement evolved into long-term economic influence. Companies linked to the IRGC now operate across energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, transport and mining sectors.

Iranian officials describe this model as part of a “resistance economy” intended to reduce dependence on foreign systems and withstand sanctions pressure.

International sanctions have targeted the organisation for years. The United States designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organisation in 2019. The European Union (EU) followed with a similar designation in early 2026. Tehran responded by labelling EU member states’ military forces as terrorist entities.

The role of the Basij

A volunteer paramilitary force created along with the revolution, the Basij functions under the IRGC command and adds another layer of loyalty to the system. The group recruits civilians motivated by ideological commitment, social belonging or economic opportunity. Estimates suggest hundreds of thousands are connected to the organisation through security, communication and social programmes.

Basij members have been deployed during domestic unrest, including the 2009 Green Movement protests and the nationwide demonstrations that followed the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in 2022 and 2023. Their history traces back to the Iran-Iraq war, when volunteers were sent to front lines in large numbers and encouraged to undertake high-risk missions viewed as acts of sacrifice for the state.

Why surrender was unlikely

Security analysts say the structure of Iran’s power system made large-scale defections unlikely from the start. Authority inside the country is distributed across clerical leadership, intelligence agencies and military institutions, all part of the revolutionary structure. Under such conditions, external appeals carry limited influence.

Indications from the Iranian leadership suggest preparations for escalation rather than retreat, with plans focussed on expanding regional confrontation and imposing costs on adversaries and allied states hosting US forces.

Ideology plays a major role, but loyalty is reinforced by practical incentives as well. Membership in the IRGC often brings economic advantages, social status and institutional protection, creating strong reasons for cohesion during crises.

Some analysts believe the killing of Khamenei could even strengthen the Guard’s influence. They believe political uncertainty could move more real power into the hands of military leaders, creating a system where a new supreme leader holds a largely symbolic position while important decisions rest with the IRGC.

Continuity over collapse

Despite leadership turmoil and economic pressure from years of sanctions, the IRGC appears organisationally intact. Following earlier clashes with Israel in 2025, the group replaced commanders lost in targeted strikes and reorganised its chain of command. Reports indicate that succession planning had already been prepared, with multiple potential leadership replacements identified across institutions.

Iran has also faced recurring domestic protests driven by economic hardship and public frustration. Authorities attempted limited social adjustments and outreach initiatives aimed at younger citizens, though unrest resurfaced earlier this year.

For now, analysts see little sign that Trump’s promise of immunity will change the balance of power inside Iran. The IRGC is still the country’s most organised and influential institution, with structures strong enough to keep the system functioning even during leadership crises.

The events of the weekend revealed a reality behind the escalating conflict. Military strikes can change the situation on the battlefield, but institutions built over many years rarely change because of a single appeal. The IRGC’s refusal to stand down shows that ideology, organisational strength and a strong instinct for survival continue to influence Iran’s response as the crisis enters a new and uncertain phase.