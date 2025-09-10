Trump Urges EU To Impose 100% Tariffs On India, China To Pressure Russia: Report

US President Donald Trump has reportedly urged the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on India and China as part of a joint effort to pressure Russia to end the war with Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times, the President made this request after dialing into a meeting between senior US and EU officials in Washington on Tuesday. The joint meeting aimed to discuss ways to heighten the economic cost of the war for Moscow.

Following the meeting, a US official said they are ready to do their part if European partners step up with them.

Earlier, Trump announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports in July, later increasing them to 50 per cent, citing India’s oil trade with Russia. Although China is the largest oil buyer, the US has not raised its duties, currently imposing 30 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports.

