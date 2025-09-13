Trump Urges NATO To Impose 100% Tariffs On China To Help End Russia-Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on NATO to collectively impose tariffs ranging from 50% to 100% on China, emphasizing that such measures would significantly contribute to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 06:36 PM IST