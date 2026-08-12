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'Praise be to Allah':Trump says US has total control of Strait of Hormuz as Iran sets conditions

Donald Trump claimed that the US has total control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran says the strategic waterway will not fully reopen until Washington meets several conditions. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
'Praise be to Allah':Trump says US has total control of Strait of Hormuz as Iran sets conditions
Image Credit: Reuters/ANI. US President Donald Trump.

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'Praise be to Allah':Trump says US has total control of Strait of Hormuz as Iran sets conditions
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