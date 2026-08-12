/'Praise be to Allah':Trump says US has total control of Strait of Hormuz as Iran sets conditions

US President Donald Trump claimed that America has total control over the Strait of Hormuz as tensions with Iran remain high. Trump said Iran has little power to challenge the US naval blockade. Iran, however, says the key waterway will not fully reopen until Washington ends the war, lifts the blockade and meets its other demands.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that the United States has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it."
Trump also said Iran has lost much of its military strength and claimed that the country is facing serious economic problems.
He added in the post, "They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their “Leadership” is uncertain, at best! They have No Money - Their country is “shot.” All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!."
Iran has taken a different position on the strategic waterway. Mohsen Rezaei, the newly appointed head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran will not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States meets several conditions.
In a message posted on X, Rezaei said Iran wants the US to end the war and blockade, release Iran's frozen assets and agree to a wider ceasefire.
"IRAN's message is clear: the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the U.S. ends the war and blockade, releases Iran's frozen assets, and agrees to a region-wide ceasefire, including in Lebanon and Gaza," he wrote.
Rezaei added, "Until all conditions are met, the Strait will remain closed."
Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei rejected claims that Iran had simply imposed conditions on the Strait of Hormuz.
Baqaei said the Strait had remained open from the time of Prophet Adam's creation until February 28, 2026. He also criticised Western sanctions and blamed what he described as US and Israeli military aggression for the current situation.
According to Press TV, Baqaei said, "Let us not forget that the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and what happened to it was caused by the military aggression of the United States and the Israeli regime, which is still ongoing. As for claims that Iran has imposed conditions, they should take that matter up with their own government."
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy routes. Large volumes of oil and other energy products pass through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.
Any long disruption could affect energy supplies, shipping costs and oil prices in many countries. This has made the Strait a major focus of the wider US-Iran conflict.
Trump's latest comments come as tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz. The United States says it has a strong naval presence in the area, while Iran continues to demand changes before the waterway is fully reopened.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.