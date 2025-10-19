Did US Military Really Save 25,000 Lives By Destroying A Fentanyl Submarine In Caribbean? WATCH VIDEO

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a recent American military strike in the Caribbean hit and destroyed a suspected "drug-carrying submarine," asserting the mission had saved thousands of American lives. The strike claimed two lives, while two other surviving suspects are to be repatriated for prosecution.

DESTROYED: Confirmed DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE navigating towards the United States on a well-known narcotrafficking transit route.



"Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea." - President Trump pic.twitter.com/N4TAkgPHXN October 18, 2025

"Great Honor to Destroy" Fentanyl-Laden Vessel

President Trump employed his Truth Social site to explain the operation and highlight its importance to national security.

Fentanyl Cargo: "It was my great honour to have destroyed a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was heading towards the United States on a well-known narcotrafficking transit route," Trump stated. He described the vessel as carrying lethal fentanyl and other narcotics.

Casualties and Arrests: Trump assured, "Two of the terrorists were killed. The two remaining terrorists are being returned to their countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution."

Preventing Deaths: The President claimed the lethal cargo would have resulted in a mass casualty incident, assuring, "25,000 Americans Would've Died."

Repatriation Assured, Legal Issues Raised

A regional leader assured the repatriation of the surviving suspect.

Colombia Confirms: Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the return of the Colombian suspect on X, declaring, "We are glad he is alive, and he will be prosecuted according to the law."

Record Campaign: The submarine attack is the most recent in an escalated U.S. military campaign, revealed by Trump on Friday, to slow the traffic of drugs from Latin America. A minimum of six ships, primarily speedboats, have been hit in the Caribbean since September.

Ethical and Legal Scrutiny: The operation has been criticised. Experts and global organisations have questioned the lawfulness of the attacks, with some arguing the summary executions—which have reportedly caused at least 27 fatalities thus far—are unlawful, even if targets are confirmed drug traffickers.

Vessel Details Remain Vague

Although semi-submersibles are reported to be employed in drug trafficking, the U.S. has not given essential information on the vessel.

Unspecified Origin: Washington has not disclosed the point of origin of the supposed drug-smuggling submarine, nor has it offered public proof that the individuals killed were verified drug smugglers.

Smuggling Route: These covert, jungle-made boats have traditionally carried cocaine from South America, specifically Colombia, to Central America or Mexico, most commonly on the Pacific Ocean routes.

