US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order imposing tariffs on any country providing oil to Cuba, intensifying Washington's long-running pressure campaign against Havana.​

Signed on Thursday, the order brands the Cuban regime an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to US national security, amid escalating tensions over energy supplies.

According to a report by the White House,Trump's executive order accuses the Cuban regime of backing "hostile countries" like Russia, China, Iran, plus terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, calling it an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to America.​

It authorizes extra tariffs on imports from any nation "directly or indirectly" supplying oil to Cuba, aiming to sever Havana's energy lifeline.

“Cuba blatantly hosts dangerous adversaries of the United States, inviting them to base sophisticated military and intelligence capabilities in Cuba that directly threaten the national security of the United States”, the report stated.

The report also accused Cuba of hosting Russia's largest overseas signals intelligence base, actively spying on US national security secrets, according to Trump's order charges.

Havana deepens military ties with China while sheltering terrorists like Hezbollah and Hamas, enabling their regional destabilization efforts across the Western Hemisphere, it claims. Cuba also aids adversaries evading US sanctions, undermining American foreign policy and stability goals.​

President Trump has repeatedly threatened action against Cuba, stating earlier this month that its leadership must "make a deal, before it is too late", without detailing terms or fallout.

The warnings follow the US forces' January 3rd raid by US forces capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife from Caracas earlier this month. With America now controlling Venezuela's oil sector, Trump vows to halt shipments long sustaining Cuba's economy.

Earlier this week, Trump warned that "Cuba will be failing pretty soon," citing Havana's cutoff from Venezuelan oil and revenue streams.

While Cuba’s foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez P, responding to Trump’s executive order said, Cubans, backed by international solidarity, deem the US government an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to national security, foreign policy, world peace, and humanity's survival against nuclear risks and climate change, stemming entirely from America's "anti-Cuban neo-fascist right wing," their declaration states.

In an X post he wrote, “The people of #Cuba, together with the solidarity of the international community, conclude that the situation with respect to the Government of the United States constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat, which originates totally or substantially from the anti-Cuban neo-fascist right wing of #USA, to the national security and foreign policy of all countries, to international Peace and security, and to the survival of Humanity in the face of the nuclear threat and climate change, and hereby declares a national emergency with respect to said threat.”

RESPUESTA DE LOS PUEBLOS A LA ORDEN EJECUTIVA DE TRUMP



El pueblo de #Cuba, con la solidaridad de la comunidad internacional, concluye que la situación con respecto al Gobierno de los Estados Unidos constituye una amenaza inusual y extraordinaria, que proviene total o… — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 30, 2026

With Mexico pausing shipments, Trump's "make a deal or fail" ultimatum hanging in the balance, the Western Hemisphere braces for trade wars as Cuba stands uncertain.









