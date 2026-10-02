Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai plane attack

Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai plane attack

US President Donald Trump warned of a strong response against Iran if Tehran is found responsible for the flydubai cockpit attack, while investigations into the co-pilot’s alleged motives and connections continue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 08:48 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai plane attack
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai plane attack
2
3
4
5