Trump vs Congress: Who controls America’s war machine?

Washington: President Donald Trump launched the latest military operation against Iran without seeking Congressional approval. It has prompted fierce criticism from lawmakers, legal scholars and policy experts who argue that the operation is “illegal” under US law.

The United States Constitution gives the Congress the exclusive power to declare war, a responsibility that has not been exercised since the World War II. At the same time, it grants the president authority to order military actions abroad under certain circumstances, particularly when responding to an imminent threat to national security.

For decades, presidents of both parties (the Republicans and the Democrats) have interpreted this power, often citing vague or hypothetical threats to justify unilateral military action. Trump’s present campaign follows in this tradition, relying on so-called Article Two powers to bypass the legislative branch entirely.

The Congress, however, has tools to challenge the president. Lawmakers can introduce legislation known as war powers resolutions, which would compel the White House to obtain Congressional authorisation before committing US forces to further military engagements.

Several members of both the House and Senate have been pushing for a vote on such a measure, arguing that it is critical to reassert the Constitution’s checks and balances.

Even if the Congress passes a war powers resolution, Trump retains the ability to veto the legislation. In that scenario, lawmakers would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override the president and enforce the law, a high bar that highlights the tension between executive authority and legislative oversight.

As the military operation in Iran continues, the standoff raises questions about the limits of presidential power, the role of the Congress in foreign policy and the ability of the United States to balance national security with constitutional governance.