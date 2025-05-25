Trump vs Harvard: Foreign Student Fury Ignites Campus Clash

New Delhi: The Donald Trump administration's controversy with Harvard University escalated as the US President, Sunday, defended his government's move to block the university's ability to enroll international students. He claimed that Harvard, which has a significant international student population, isn't transparent about these students despite repeated requests for information.

This fresh attack comes after a judge suspended the Trump government's action, sparking a heated debate about academic freedom and immigration policies.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote, "Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to. Nobody told us that!"

Training his gun further on the university, he added, "We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!"

The controversy sparked on Friday after the Trump administration revoked Harvard's right to enroll foreign students, citing the university's refusal to comply with government demands. Harvard has called the move "unlawful" and is working to provide guidance and support to its international students and scholars.

The decision has significant implications for Harvard's 6,800 international students, who make up over a quarter of the university's student body. These students may need to shift to another university to maintain their non-immigrant status or risk deportation. The controversy highlights the complex relationship between the US government and private universities, raising questions about the government's authority to dictate student enrollment.