Trump Vs Newsom: National Guard, Marines Deployed As LA Protests Erupt | 10 Key Points

US ICE Protests: The city of Los Angeles is facing escalating tensions not just because of protests but also due to the power struggle between United States President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom. The federal government of the US has taken more than one decision to dial down the agitation; however, the state government seemingly does not appreciate the meddling.

The tensions in the city reportedly erupted after protests broke out on Saturday, following the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in LA and multiple arrests.

Here are the top 10 key updates so far:

1- An additional 2,000 National Guard

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Sean Parnell, informed in a post on X that at the order of President Trump, the Department of Defense is mobilising an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service.

2- 700 US Marines

On the other hand, United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that approximately 700 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton are being deployed to LA.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Due to increased threats to federal law enforcement officers and federal buildings, approximately 700 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton are being deployed to Los Angeles to restore order."



3- Newsom's Arrest?

California Governor Gavin Newsom, on his official X handle, shared a video of Trump speaking to reporters and said that the President "called for the arrest of a sitting Governor."

4- Newsom Files Lawsuit

California also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration amid the ongoing tensions. Newsom alleged on X, "This is a manufactured crisis. He (Trump) is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. Constitution."

5- Cal Guv Lists 4 Points

The Governor wrote in a post, "Let’s get this straight:

1) Local law enforcement didn’t need help.

2) Trump sent troops anyway — to manufacture chaos and violence.

3) Trump succeeded.

4) Now things are destabilized and we need to send in more law enforcement just to clean up Trump’s mess."

6- Trump's Defence

Commending the work that the National Guard did in LA, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, "Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task."

7- What Led To Protests?

The protests came following the ICE operation in the city and many arrests. ANI reported on Sunday that, according to ICE, a total of 118 arrests were made in LA that week, with 44 of those occurring on Friday.

8- What Happened During Protests?

While addressing a press conference Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Robert Luna said that up to 400 people gathered for protests in Paramount, prompting the department to declare an unlawful assembly. Authorities urged them to "disperse peacefully without any violence."

Later on Saturday, Protests continued on the border of Paramount and Compton, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering around a burning car in an intersection. Some individuals performed burnouts on their vehicles, while others rode dirt bikes around the fire, waving flags.

9- Trump's Initial Reaction

Initially after the protested erupted, Trump on Truth Social had posted, "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!"

10- Newsom's Blame On Federal Govt

On June 8, the California Governor wrote on X, "As the federal government conducts chaotic immigration sweeps across the country, the state is deploying additional CHP to maintain safety on Los Angeles highways to keep the peace. It's not their job to assist in federal immigration enforcement."

On Monday, Trump signed a presidential memorandum deploying the National Guard under Title 10 of the United States Code to protect ICE and federal personnel and property. With this move, the National Guard can report directly to the President, bypassing the Governor.

(with ANI inputs)