NORMALISATION OF SAUDI ISRAEL RELATIONS

Trump vs. Saudi Crown Prince: Behind The Smiles, The Closed Door Fight The World Didn’t See

At the White House this month, Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared cordial in public, exchanging praise and smiles. But behind closed doors, tensions flared as the US president pushed for Saudi participation in the Abraham Accords.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 10:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump vs. Saudi Crown Prince: Behind The Smiles, The Closed Door Fight The World Didn’t SeeSaudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman holds President Donald Trump's hand during a meeting in the Oval Office on November 18. (Photo: Reuters)

Washington: A routine public meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) turned unexpectedly tense this month, according to Axios, which cited multiple American officials familiar with the discussions. The friction arose over Israel and the potential normalisation of relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

While Trump and MBS maintained a friendly and complimentary tone in public, their conversation behind closed doors was markedly different. Sources described it as strained, particularly over the Abraham Accords, the agreements that formalise ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

Officials said Trump appeared frustrated by Riyadh’s response, which fell short of his expectations.

During a public meeting at the White House, Trump indicated that his initial exchanges with MBS on normalisation of relations between the Kingdom and Israel had been positive. MBS reportedly acknowledged that he wanted his country to eventually participate in the Abraham Accords but emphasised that any step toward formal recognition must be linked to a secure two-state solution with Palestine.

When Trump pressed the Crown Prince privately to commit Saudi Arabia to the Accords, MBS reportedly bristled. He made it clear that the Saudi public remained overwhelmingly opposed to normalising relations with Israel in the wake of the recent Israel-Hamas war.

Three sources cited by Axios described the Crown Prince’s stance as firm. One said, “The best way to describe it is frustration and irritation. Trump genuinely wants them to join the Abraham Accords. He tried repeatedly. It was a candid discussion. But Prince Salman is a strong leader. He stood his ground.”

Saudi Conditions For Normalisation

MBS set a clear condition for any potential normalisation with Israel. He said Tel Aviv must first commit to establishing a Palestinian state within a defined timeline, with clearly marked and unalterable borders.

A US official told Axios, “The two-state solution is the key issue here.”

The official added that Saudi Arabia had not refused normalisation outright and that the door remains open for future discussions.

The White House emphasised that Trump’s goal was to have all Middle Eastern countries join the Abraham Accords, particularly after the Gaza war concluded and Iran’s nuclear programme had reportedly stalled.

For Trump, the broader objective remains strategic: securing regional alliances and expanding the Abraham Accords as a tool for long-term stability.

But for now, Riyadh is signalling that any move toward formal recognition of Israel must first address the deep-seated concerns of its people regarding Palestine.

 

 

