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Trump vs. Silicon Valley: US president attacks Anthropic CEO, slams data centre pushback as advantage China

The comments came along with calls from Beijing for open AI development and international cooperation, while Sam Altman backed joint efforts among leading AI companies to manage risks from advanced systems.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
Trump vs. Silicon Valley: US president attacks Anthropic CEO, slams data centre pushback as advantage China
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

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