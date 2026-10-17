/Trump waives new Russia sanctions; Putin’s envoy calls move ‘historic moment’

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev on Saturday described US President Donald Trump’s decision to waive a new package of Russia-related sanctions as a “historic moment”, saying Washington should prioritise dialogue and cooperation over confrontation with Moscow.
“The Trump administration’s suspension of the Graham Act is an important and truly historic moment,” Dmitriev, an envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote on X.
His remarks came hours after Trump signed an executive order waiving key sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia, days before the measures were due to take effect under legislation he signed last month. The restrictions included duties on Russian goods and penalties for countries buying Russian oil and gas.
“Instead of sanctions and confrontation, we need dialogue, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared responsibility for global stability,” Dmitriev added.
Trump Waives New Russia Sanctions
The Lindsey Graham Act authorised Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Trump signed the legislation into law last month, but his latest executive order suspends the planned measures.
The waiver followed an agreement between Trump and Putin under which Moscow would release large quantities of diesel into global markets in exchange for easing restrictions on Russia.
The executive order cited national interest as the reason for the decision. The White House did not immediately provide further details explaining why suspending the sanctions served US national interests.
The order was published on the White House website late in the evening, accompanied by a notification stating that a report explaining the decision had been submitted to Congress.
Russia To Supply Diesel Under Deal With Trump
Under an agreement reached last week, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel. A further 500,000 tonnes would follow in November, with another one million tonnes to be delivered “immediately thereafter”.
The deal has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats in the US. Critics argue that the arrangement could help Russia sustain its war against Ukraine while doing little to ease global fuel prices, which have risen largely due to Trump’s war on Iran.
The decision to ease sanctions also comes at a difficult time for Kyiv, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged European Union leaders to provide nearly $80 billion in additional funding next year to support Ukraine’s war effort.
Zelensky has maintained that Ukraine is defending itself against Russia’s invasion, even as US support for Kyiv has declined.
Trump’s decision to waive the planned sanctions marks a significant shift in Washington’s approach to the measures, while Moscow has welcomed the move as an opportunity to pursue closer engagement with the United States.
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