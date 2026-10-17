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Trump waives new Russia sanctions; Putin’s envoy calls move ‘historic moment’

His remarks came hours after Trump signed an executive order waiving key sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia, days before the measures were due to take effect under legislation he signed last month. The restrictions included duties on Russian goods and penalties for countries buying Russian oil and gas.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Trump waives new Russia sanctions; Putin’s envoy calls move ‘historic moment’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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