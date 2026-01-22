Advertisement
NewsWorldTrump walks back tariff threat against EU countries over Greenland
DONALD TRUMP NEWS

Trump walks back tariff threat against EU countries over Greenland

US President Donald Trump has reversed plans to impose tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland, citing a “framework of a future deal,” halting the threatened 10–25% duties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump walks back tariff threat against EU countries over Greenland Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has softened his stance regarding proposed tariffs on eight European nations over the Greenland dispute.

Trump has walked back his threat to impose broad US tariffs on eight EU countries, stating that he had reached “the framework of a future deal” concerning Greenland.

Just four days after threatening significant import duties on several US allies over their support for Greenland’s continued status as an autonomous Danish territory, the president stepped back.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the US will not implement 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1. He had also previously warned that the tariffs could rise to 25% from June 1. 

