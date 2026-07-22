/Trump wants $1.5 trillion for the military; top US general says America has 'no time'

Washington: The Donald Trump administration pressed the Congress to approve a major funding package for national security. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine told lawmakers during a Senate hearing that the United States military needs a $1.5 trillion defence budget to prepare for future conflicts, invest in advanced technologies and maintain its military edge.
Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee along with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, he said the proposed funding is essential for military readiness at a time when Washington sees security challenges across multiple regions.
The hearing was part of the administration's push to secure approval for its June 24 supplemental funding request, which includes additional defence spending.
Addressing senators, Caine urged lawmakers to back the administration's request.
"I have come today to ask for your help and your support. America's armed forces need $1.5 trillion to meet the military challenges of the future. This supplemental is a part of that," he said.
He told the committee that the money would help pay military personnel, cover operations and maintenance costs and speed up investments in critical technologies.
"It is critical that we stay ahead of our adversaries and we must have the funds before we are out of time," he said.
Caine also recalled remarks made by former US Army Chief of Staff General George C. Marshall in 1940. "On July 22nd, 1940, General George C Marshall said, 'For almost 20 years, we had all of the time and almost none of the money. Today, we have all of the money and no time.' His words resonate powerfully with me today as we find ourselves in a somewhat similar situation."
He added, "I have come to you today to request the necessary funds while in the window of opportunity, while time is still on our side."
According to him, ranging from the Middle East and Europe to the Indo-Pacific, the United States now faces military challenges in several theatres at the same time. He also referred to nuclear and conventional threats as well as the continued risk posed by terrorism.
"The United States of America faces a global list of military challenges in the Middle East, in Europe, in the Pacific, both nuclear and non-nuclear challenges and the continued threat of terrorism," he said.
"Our adversaries are aligning in their interests, creating simultaneous challenges across multiple domains. They are sharing intelligence, combat capabilities and technology – technology that is accelerating the speed of war," he added.
The joint chiefs chairman said advances in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are changing the way wars are fought and that the US military must adapt quickly.
"It is an imperative that Americans understand that the character of war is changing. Advances in technology are fundamentally and irreversibly changing the way we fight, which necessitates capital to properly arm America's military," he said.
Caine warned that inexpensive drones and unmanned systems are becoming available to both state and non-state actors.
"Rapid advancements in AI, autonomous systems deliver critical technological advantages to our national defence and simultaneously introduce unprecedented strategic vulnerabilities and uncertainty across the world, to include right here at home," he said.
"The low barrier to entry created by affordable, ubiquitous unmanned systems means our adversaries, rogue actors, state and non-state actors and violent extremists have access to disruptive and potentially lethal technologies at scale. We have seen this in Ukraine, and we must adopt elements of this fight for our future fights," he added.
Backing the funding request, Hegseth described the package as a long-term investment in American military capability.
"This is a peace through strength package. That is what $1.5 trillion has always been about. This is about a generational investment," he said.
According to him, the funding would allow the US military to operate "at speed, scale, with autonomy and artificial intelligence", continue operations in the Strait of Hormuz and deter countries such as Russia and China from intervening in future conflicts.
"We live in a dangerous world that requires bold and swift action, hence this supplemental request for Fiscal Year 2026. This request is an urgent, necessary injection of resources to address the immediate needs of our department," he said.
Hegseth also defended President Donald Trump's approach to defence spending.
"President Trump is following a simple logic, the military requires a generational investment to deliver on peace through strength. We know the best way to create peace is to prepare for war, to deter it," he said.
He also criticised the previous administration over defence funding, saying, "We are a department that, for four years, met funding shortfalls under the previous administration. It was not a priority to fund the Department of Defense under Joe Biden. This $1.5 trillion budget, with this supplemental being part of it, is how we catch up and get ahead."
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