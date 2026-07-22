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Trump wants $1.5 trillion for the military; top US general says America has 'no time'

He said future wars will depend heavily on AI and autonomous systems. The Congress will now decide whether to approve the administration's funding request.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:37 AM IST
Trump wants $1.5 trillion for the military; top US general says America has 'no time'

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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