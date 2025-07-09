Trump Wants A Nobel, Netanyahu Plots Gaza Exodus – What’s The Real Plan?

Washington: The chandelier glinted above them. The blue carpet rolled out. Cameras clicked as U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaned in over dinner. The talk at the White House that night spiralled into something far more combustible – a plan to push Palestinians out of Gaza.

Netanyahu called it “freedom of choice”. Trump grinned beside him. Outside that room, sirens still howled over Gaza’s rubble. Inside, the two leaders revived a proposal that human rights groups call by another name – ethnic cleansing.

The pitch sounded polished. Countries in the region, they said, were cooperating. Palestinians, they claimed, should get a chance to leave the warzone. No mention of where. No timeline. No names of those nations. Only a promise of a “better future”.

Trump had hinted at this before. Back in February, he had dreamt aloud of turning Gaza into a Riviera. The outrage that followed did not last. A few speeches later, the story shifted. Now, the old plan was on the table again with new packaging and diplomatic shine.

Across the globe, the reaction turned cold. Ralph Wilde, an international law expert, did not mince words. He labelled the plan a crime against humanity, a war crime and even genocide. He claimed the adjectives are not hypotheticals but based on legal definitions.

He pointed out that Israel’s presence in Gaza and the West Bank remains illegal under international law. Every act, he argued, including forced displacement – whether within Gaza or beyond – falls under that illegality.

Legalities aside, the emotional toll is impossible to miss. This is not a plan, said former Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas. This is a catastrophe in slow motion. He spoke of chaos, of leaders improvising strategies on microphones, without thought and roadmaps.

Meanwhile in Qatar, Israeli and Hamas negotiators sat behind separate doors. Indirect talks continued for the second day. The proposal on the table included a phased release of prisoners, troop withdrawals and a 60-day ceasefire. The aim is to create a pathway toward ending the war. The obstacle is both sides disagreed on what “end” meant.

Hamas demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal and full release of Palestinian detainees. Netanyahu, on the other hand, wanted Hamas disarmed and exiled – conditions the militant group has never accepted.

Despite the fragile progress in Doha, the Israeli prime minister remained firm during his U.S. visit. No full Palestinian state. No compromises on Israel’s military control in Gaza. Only a vague optimism about countries stepping up to take in Palestinians.

Behind this diplomacy looms another ambition. A golden trophy. Netanyahu handed Trump a letter during the dinner. A Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Trump's eyes lit up. He thanked him. Cameras flashed. This was not about Gaza, some observers said. This was about image, elections and legacies.

Observers pointed out the timing. Just weeks ago, Trump had ordered U.S. strikes on Iran in support of Israeli air raids. The 12-day flare-up between Tel Aviv and Tehran had just ended. Now, the same president positioned himself as a peacemaker, nudging ceasefires, hinting at global harmony and clutching at the Nobel dream.

On Tuesday (July 8), Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari downplayed expectations. These talks, he said, will take time. No timeline. No guarantees.

Outside the corridors of power, Palestinian families waited in Rafah, in Khan Younis, in makeshift shelters and in hospitals with no power. For them, no dinner invitations. No Nobel ceremonies. Just silence and displacement. And now, a growing fear that the world is quietly planning their departure. And calling it peace.