Trump wants China’s help on Iran – But is Beijing playing a different game?

Trump China Visit 2026: When Donald Trump sits down with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, one of the main topics expected on the table is the war with Iran. The US president is likely to push for China’s help in finding a way out of a conflict that has become both costly and politically unpopular in Washington. But expectations of a breakthrough are low.

Analysts say Premier Xi may be open to encouraging Iranian leaders to return to talks, but he is unlikely to scale back China’s economic ties with Iran, which is Beijing’s most important partner in the region. That includes continued supply of dual-use goods that support Iran’s military systems.

Trump has tools available to pressure China, including possible sanctions on major Chinese banks. But officials in Washington are aware that using such measures could carry heavy economic costs for the United States.

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Hope for a diplomatic deal between the United States and Iran has faded. The ceasefire between the two sides is looking increasingly fragile, while oil prices have been pushed higher by the conflict.

Trump’s team believes Beijing, as the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, is one of the few players with real leverage over Tehran. Citing two people familiar with the planning, Reuters reported that the US president’s advisers see China as a possible channel to influence Iranian decision-makers and bring them back to negotiations. Without strong pressure tools, Washington is trying to convince Beijing that ending the war is also in its interest.

China, however, is dealing with competing priorities. On one side, it has an economic interest in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, an important chokepoint that has been disrupted by Iranian military. Nearly one-fifth of world’s oil passes through the waterway, including large volumes bound for China.

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On the other side, Iran is still a strategic partner for Beijing and serves as a counterbalance to the United States in the region. At the same time, the war has pulled Washington’s attention and resources away from the Indo-Pacific, a development that has not gone unnoticed in Chinese policy circles.

The news agency has quoted Henrietta Levin, senior fellow at the Council for Strategic and International Studies, as saying that Xi is entering the talks from a position of what she described as “soaring confidence”, which is fuelled by what she sees as Trump stepping back from last year’s tariff pressure campaign and the distraction caused by the Iran conflict.

Pointing to the US naval blockade, President Trump told reporters on Tuesday (May 12) that he did not need China’s help to deal with Iran. “The Iranian regime knows their current reality is not sustainable, and President Trump holds all the cards as negotiators work to make a deal,” said White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales.

From Beijing’s side, response has been firm. Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy, said China opposes what he called “illicit unilateral sanctions” and added that Chinese companies are expected to follow local laws and regulations.

“As to the Iran situation, the pressing priority now is to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting, rather than exploit the situation to throw mud at other countries,” he also said.

Limited options to pressure China

Trump’s ability to push China harder on Iran is limited, said the Reuters, adding that options under deliberations include sanctions, tariffs and other economic measures, along with more unusual steps such as charges on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States is maintaining a naval presence aimed at limiting Iranian control over the waterway. Trump has at times suggested imposing fees on traffic through the strait, a move that would likely anger Beijing. However, after pushback, the White House later clarified that the goal is to keep the route open without restrictions.

The State Department also said this week that Washington and Beijing agree no country should impose tolls there.

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Sanctions are the main lever. The United States has already targeted some Chinese entities accused of helping Iran bypass restrictions, but experts say the impact has been limited.

Washington has avoided targeting important financial institutions. The Treasury Department is not willing to do anything on the Chinese banks that actually matter.

Quoting a source familiar with Treasury Department’s thinking, Reuters reported there are thousands of potential targets associated with Chinese-linked financial activity connected to Iran. “It's certainly impossible to enforce the sanctions on Iran without going after Chinese banks,” the source said, according to the news agency, while stating that no major action has been authorised against large Chinese lenders despite earlier threats relating to Iranian oil purchases.

According to the report, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sent warning letters in April to two unnamed Chinese banks over their role in facilitating Iranian oil transactions and said penalties were possible. No follow-up action has been taken, though he is expected to revisit the issue during Trump’s visit, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Risk of costly retaliation

Behind Washington’s hesitation is concern about how Beijing could respond.

Edward Fishman, director of the Geoeconomics Center at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the news agency that even limited action against Chinese banks could lead to a larger escalation. That, he warned, according to the report, could bring back a full-scale trade conflict and high tariffs that were paused last year, with direct consequences for inflation and domestic politics in the United States.

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Dropping bombs on a strategically important country like Iran has a huge impact on the world’s economy, but the impact of sanctioning a major Chinese state-owned bank could be even greater.

China also holds leverage in international supply chains. It dominates the processing of rare earth minerals used in electronics, defense systems and manufacturing. During earlier trade tensions, Beijing had threatened to restrict exports of these materials, a move that worried Western governments and helped push both sides toward a temporary trade truce.

At the same time, fresh sanctions are creating friction. Beijing criticised US measures announced Friday (May 8) against three China-based companies accused of supporting Iranian military activity.

China is unlikely to take a role in determining outcomes in the Middle East, with expectations that meaningful involvement would be difficult under any circumstances and that caution would guide its approach given the political risks involved.