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Trump issues new warning after fresh US airstrikes hit Iranian military targets

President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran after fresh US airstrikes targeted Iranian military sites. Iranian leaders responded with threats of retaliation, raising concerns about regional security and global oil supplies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Trump issues new warning after fresh US airstrikes hit Iranian military targets

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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