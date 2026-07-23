/Trump issues new warning after fresh US airstrikes hit Iranian military targets

The United States launched fresh airstrikes on Iranian military targets on Wednesday as tensions with Iran continued to grow. The strikes came after President Donald Trump warned Tehran against attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials responded with threats of retaliation, increasing concerns about regional security, oil supplies, and the risk of a wider conflict.
The latest military action marks another rise in tensions between the United States and Iran. The developments could affect global oil markets, international shipping routes, and security across the Middle East.
US Central Command said American forces launched a new round of airstrikes against Iranian military targets beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.
"The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," US Central Command announced on X.
The strikes followed military activity late Tuesday night that included air defense operations over Tehran and an Iranian missile attack near the Israeli border in Jordan. Air warnings were also reported in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Before the strikes, President Donald Trump posted a warning on Truth Social. He said the United States would target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran continues attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy One bridge or power plant, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump wrote.
Iranian military and political leaders quickly responded. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said attacks on Iranian infrastructure could lead to the closure of regional oil export routes and action against energy and economic targets.
Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any attack on infrastructure would receive a "decisive response."
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned that continued pressure could expand the conflict beyond the region.
Speaking in Marietta, Georgia, Trump described the conflict as a "skirmish" and suggested Iran would eventually return to negotiations.
"This skirmish that we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I call it that because let me tell you They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal -- but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready. They'll be ready very soon," Trump told the crowd.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump attended the dignified transfer of four US service members at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
Among those honored was Lt. Tyler Feehan of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, who served with the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defence Artillery Regiment and was killed in Jordan on July 18.
A Washington Post-Ipsos poll released last week found that 68 percent of US adults believe the war with Iran is not worth fighting. About 28 percent support the military effort.
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