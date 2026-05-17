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NewsWorldTrump's 'calm before the storm' warning sparks fears of major Iran strike
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Trump's 'calm before the storm' warning sparks fears of major Iran strike

Donald Trump’s ‘calm before the storm’ warning has intensified fears of possible US air strikes on Iran. Rising Middle East tensions and Strait of Hormuz concerns fuel global alarm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trump's 'calm before the storm' warning sparks fears of major Iran strike(Photo: X/@TrumpTruthOnX)

US President Donald Trump has sparked global concern after posting a cryptic “calm before the storm” message alongside an AI-generated military-themed image amid rising tensions with Iran. Reports suggest the Trump administration is considering renewed air strikes if diplomatic efforts fail, escalating fears of another major conflict in the Middle East and raising concerns over global oil routes and regional stability.

 

 

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