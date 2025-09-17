Trump Warns Europe To ‘Stop Buying Russian Oil’, Tells Zelenskyy ‘Have To Make A Deal’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump warned European nations on Tuesday to immediately halt purchases of Russian oil to curb Moscow’s funding of the Ukraine conflict. Addressing reporters ahead of his upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom, he stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must “make a deal” to end hostilities.

He expressed frustration over Europe’s continued energy imports from Russia despite their stated support for Ukraine. “Well, he has to get going and make a deal. Zelenskyy will have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia. They talk, but they have to stop buying oil from Russia,” he said.

Pressed on whether he is actively pressuring Europe and NATO to halt these imports, Trump confirmed his position. “I do. But here is the problem; you know the problem. They are purchasing Russian oil. I don't want them purchasing Russian oil, and they have to stop immediately. It's not fair to us. They are purchasing Russian oil,” he added.

Describing the conflict as a "war that should have never happened", Trump blamed it on long-standing animosity between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated, “The country is in trouble. But I will get it stopped. I have stopped seven wars in eight months. I thought it would be easiest, but it is not. There is tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. But we are going to get it.”

The US president’s criticism of Europe intensified on Monday when he urged NATO and European nations to take tougher action against Russia. He said, “They are not doing the job. NATO has to get together. Europe has to get together. Europe is my friend, but Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil. And the sanctions that they are putting on are not tough enough. And I am willing to do sanctions, but they are going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I am doing.”

Regarding the timing of US actions in coordination with NATO, Trump clarified, “Just to clarify, you would not move ahead until NATO moves ahead. Well, I am ready to move ahead, but they have to do it. But right now they are talking and they are not doing. Look, they are buying oil from Russia. We are not buying oil from Russia. They are buying a lot of oil from Russia. That is not the deal.”

He extended his criticism to European imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, stating, “It is not the deal, though. The deal is they are not supposed whether it is natural gas or whether it is cigarettes, I don't care. They are not supposed to be buying from Russia.”

On the prospect of mediating a summit between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said, “Whether you call it a summit or just a get together, doesn't matter, but I will probably have to get they to hate each other so much they almost can't talk. They are incapable of talking to each other.”

Recently, Trump wrote to NATO nations emphasising readiness for major sanctions on Russia, provided all NATO members agreed and stopped buying Russian oil.

In the letter, he also proposed tariffs of 50 to 100 percent on China. “I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 per cent to 100 per cent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR,” he added.

Trump’s statements highlight his intent to pressure Europe on energy imports while actively advocating for Ukraine-Russia negotiations. The upcoming UK visit is expected to bring further clarity on his strategy regarding NATO coordination, sanctions and diplomatic engagement in the conflict.