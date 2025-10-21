Trump Warns Hamas Of 'Fast, Furious And Brutal' Response Over Ceasefire Breach

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying the militant group faces a “fast, furious and brutal” end if it fails to uphold its agreement under the US-brokered ceasefire.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump revealed that several key US allies in and around the Middle East had offered to intervene in Gaza with force, should Hamas continue to violate the terms of the agreement.

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten out Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us," Trump wrote.

However, he said he had urged restraint for the time being: "I told these countries, and Israel, ‘NOT YET!’ There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help."

Trump’s comments come amid rising tensions in the region. On Sunday, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza, accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire. Hamas has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance is currently visiting Israel alongside the President’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, in a bid to reinforce the Trump administration’s peace plan.