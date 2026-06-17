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'If I don't like it, we'll go back to dropping bombs': Trump warns Iran ahead of deal signing

US President Donald Trump has warned that the upcoming agreement with Iran is not final and said military action could resume if Tehran fails to meet expectations. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
'If I don't like it, we'll go back to dropping bombs': Trump warns Iran ahead of deal signing
Image Credit: IANS/X/@ZelenskyyUa. US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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