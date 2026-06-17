/'If I don't like it, we'll go back to dropping bombs': Trump warns Iran ahead of deal signing

In a strong warning issued just 48 hours before the signing of a crucial peace deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday cautioned Tehran over its future conduct, saying the agreement was not yet final and that the United States could resume military action if he was dissatisfied with the deal or if Iran failed to comply with its commitments.
"It's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. Okay? 'Cause they've misbehaved for 47 years," Trump said.
Trump's comments came despite his earlier announcement that the agreement with Iran was complete and scheduled to be signed on Friday.
The US President stressed that the memorandum of understanding is not yet final and suggested that future US actions would depend on Iran's conduct after the agreement is signed.
Earlier, after Trump announced that the agreement with Iran was "complete" and would be signed on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that both sides had already "signed the deal digitally."
He stressed that any sanctions relief for Iran would depend on whether the country follows the commitments outlined in the agreement.
Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, Vance said no financial concessions had been given to Iran after the digital signing of the deal.
"We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," Vance said while responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets after the agreement is signed.
Vance said the agreement would be implemented through a performance-based framework, with sanctions relief linked to specific actions taken by Iran.
"Again, this is a performance-based thing. If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they're not going to build a nuclear weapon, sanctions relief will follow," he said.
Vance added that the agreement gives Iran an opportunity to reconnect with the global economy if it follows the terms of the deal.
"This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing," he said.
When asked whether Israel's decision not to be bound by the agreement and its continued military presence in Lebanon could affect the implementation of the deal, Vance acknowledged the challenges of achieving lasting peace in the region.
"Everything is going to complicate the deal. As you know, in this region of the world, even a ceasefire, sometimes, they're a little bit dirty. It goes from shooting a lot to shooting a little to shooting not at all," he said.
However, Vance expressed optimism about the broader impact of the agreement, saying it could benefit multiple stakeholders across the region if implemented successfully.
(with ANI inputs)
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