Trump warns Iran of military action if nuclear deal fails, says agreement is ‘very close’

US President Donald Trump has renewed his tough rhetoric against Iran, warning that Washington could take military action if ongoing negotiations fail to produce a nuclear agreement. Speaking in an interview with NBC's 'Meet The Press ' broadcast on Sunday, as the conflict with Tehran entered its 100th day, Trump described Iran as a “very powerful” and “very dangerous” country and defended his administration's efforts to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“I had to stop a country - a very powerful, very dangerous country - from having a nuclear weapon because they'd use it. They'd blow up the world. They are nuts. They are crazy people,” Trump said.

The US President argued that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was in the interests of both America and the wider international community.

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“You don't want to let them have a nuclear weapon, and I'm doing the world a service,” he said, adding that despite his criticism of the Iranian leadership, he still “likes” the Iranian people.

Trump said his preference remained a negotiated settlement and claimed that talks between Washington and Tehran were nearing a breakthrough. However, he coupled that message with a stark warning.

“I'm gonna do it even through negotiation where we're very close to a deal, or I'm gonna blow the hell out of them, and it's going to be very easy for me,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that the confrontation could become a prolonged conflict. “I don't like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We have been doing this for three months, and much of it has been under a pretty good form of ceasefire,” Trump said.

Discussing the status of negotiations, Trump claimed the two sides were close to reaching an agreement and suggested that only a few issues remained unresolved.

“We're very close. We have a couple of points; they don't even seem like big points. They've conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons,” he said.

According to Trump, Iran has accepted that it will neither develop nor acquire nuclear weapons, although he acknowledged that Tehran had initially resisted some of the proposals.

The President also outlined what could happen to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure if an agreement is reached.

“If we make a deal, we will go together - it will be our equipment - we will take it out and destroy it. If we don't make a deal, then we are going to take them out militarily very harshly, and we will wait until we do that before we go,” he said.

Trump was also asked about Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since taking office. Responding to questions about his whereabouts and condition, Trump claimed Khamenei had suffered serious injuries.

“I don't want to say whether or not I know where he is, but there's a good probability that I do. He's very seriously injured,” Trump said.

Explaining why a final agreement had not yet been signed, Trump suggested that Iran was struggling to adjust to demands it had previously rejected.

“It's a very hard thing for them. There are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do. They've got no choice. And it takes a little while - you're talking about 47 years of getting away with whatever they wanted,” he said.

Trump's remarks come as indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue, with both sides seeking to resolve longstanding disputes over Iran's nuclear programme and regional security concerns.