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Trump warns Iran of strikes on infrastructure if ships are attacked in Strait of Hormuz

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said any future Iranian attack on ships transiting the strait would prompt immediate US military action against targets inside Iran, including facilities near the capital, Tehran.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Trump warns Iran of strikes on infrastructure if ships are attacked in Strait of Hormuz

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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